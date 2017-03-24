Early birds check out new Havelock North park

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 14:26

These lucky 7 to 9 year olds from Lucknow School got to try out the new play equipment in the Havelock North Village Green on Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening next week.

The consensus was that the water feature was the best part. It meanders through the playground and has a heap of ways to dam and divert water. A very close second was a climbing race game; the first of its kind in the region. The children shimmy up ‘fireman poles’ to ring a bell at the top. First on the bell wins.

The new playground and re-sited cricket pavilion will be officially opened on April 1, after which the playground will be open to all.

There will be entertainment by school groups on the newly minted plaza area in front of what is about to be officially renamed the Mackersey Family Pavilion, in recognition of the substantial donation made to the project by the family trust.

There will also be a demo by SOUF Skateboards on the new skate park.

The Havelock North Village Green opening starts at 10am on Saturday, April 1.