Book of condolence open for London terror attack

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 14:56

A Book of Condolences will be opened at the Australian High Commission, 72-76 Hobson Street, Thorndon, Wellington on Monday 27 March between 10am - 12pm and 2pm - 4pm.

The book is an opportunity for the New Zealand public to express sympathy for the victims of the terror attack on Westminster Bridge and outside the Houses of Parliament on 23 March.

British High Commission staff are working from the Australian High Commission building following recent earthquakes.