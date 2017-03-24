Queenstown named NZ's best destination in TripAdvisor awards

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 16:31

Queenstown has once again been named the number one destination in New Zealand in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2017.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Graham Budd was delighted with the news that Queenstown has been named New Zealand’s top holiday destination, after recently being voted Australasia’s leading destination at the World Travel Awards.

"We take great pride in being named New Zealand’s best destination, and I would encourage fellow New Zealanders who haven’t yet made the trip to consider hopping on a flight or hitting the road to discover for themselves why we’ve earned this accolade."

"Autumn has arrived and it’s a truly stunning time of year, with the colours of the season beginning to fire, and cool crisp days to spend exploring, from the incredible scenery to the huge range activities. Whether you’re looking for an adventure or a rejuvenating break, Queenstown is within easy reach by road or air and is a place we would like to share with all New Zealanders," he says.

Queenstown is joined in the top ten by three of our neighbouring destinations in Central Otago and Southland; Wanaka, Invercargill and Te Anau, which is great testament to the breadth of experiences and attractions in this special part of New Zealand.

Queenstown was also ranked the third best destination in the South Pacific region.

