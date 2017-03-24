Fisherman found at Omaha Beach

|
At approximately 10.50am this morning Police were notified that a man that had gone out fishing in his kayak at Omaha and had not returned.
Police conducted a search including Police Eagle and found the body of a 79-year-old man floating in the water. The man was wearing a lifejacket and weather conditions were calm.
Police extend their sincere sympathies and are supporting the mans’ family.
At this stage it appears that the man has suffered a medical event. The matter has been referred to the coroner.
