Fisherman found at Omaha Beach

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 15:45

At approximately 10.50am this morning Police were notified that a man that had gone out fishing in his kayak at Omaha and had not returned.

Police conducted a search including Police Eagle and found the body of a 79-year-old man floating in the water. The man was wearing a lifejacket and weather conditions were calm.

Police extend their sincere sympathies and are supporting the mans’ family.

At this stage it appears that the man has suffered a medical event. The matter has been referred to the coroner.