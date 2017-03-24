Motorcyclist in Bulls crash dies

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 17:15

The motorcyclist involved in a serious crash in Bulls yesterday evening has died today in Palmerston North Hospital.

The motorcyclist had failed to stop for Police shortly before 7:30pm last night, however, Police were no longer pursuing the motorcyclist when it collided with another vehicle on Bridge Street.

The Police Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the collision, and in the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been advised.

Details of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.