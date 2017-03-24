Arrests made after serious assault in Christchurch

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 20:20

Christchurch Police have made two arrests in relation to the assault victim found with serious head injuries in a Sumner carpark late yesterday evening.

A 38-year-old woman hass this evening been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, March 25.

A 16-year-old has been charged with burglary, and with being an accessory after the fact (in relation to the assault with intent charge), and is due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow, March 25.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Enquiries are continuing, and additional charges are likely to follow.

Scene examinations are underway at three Christchurch addresses and will continue through the weekend.

Christchurch Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a gold coloured Toyota Vitz car or its occupants in the Ferrymead to Sumner area, particularly in the Sumner beachfront area near Clifton Terrace, during the late evening of Thursday, March 23.

Information can be reported to Christchurch Police Station on (03) 363 7400, or alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.