Truck crash in Warkworth

A section of Great North Road, Warkworth is closed following a truck crash.
The crash happened just after 11.30am this morning when a truck crashed into a power pole.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Diversion are in place at Hudson Road and Hill Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay their travel if possible.
