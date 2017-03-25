Fatal crash in Marlborough overnight

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 09:10

One person has died following a crash in Marlborough overnight.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near Kaituna-Tuamarina Road, Marlborugh just before 11pm last night.

There were four people in the car, one male has died and the three other people received injuries and have been hospitalised.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.