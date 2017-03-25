Boat found on Tauranga Coast

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 08:45

The search for a boatie missing off the Tauranga coast is ongoing this morning.

The missing boatie is believed to be 39-year-old Karl Earwaker of Te Awamutu.

Police, Coastguard, Navy and search and rescue volunteers have been searching for Mr Earwaker since Tuesday when his boat was found capsized two nautical miles south of Mayor Island.

The search today will be supported by the Navy using sonar equipment to search the sea floor.

There will also be a shoreline search of the southern end of Mayor Island by LandSAR volunteers and a Coastguard vessel.

People taking part in a fishing competition in the area have also been made aware of the situation and have been asked to report any sightings of interest to Police.