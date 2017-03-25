Police searching for missing Auckland woman - Kim Bambus

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 13:40

Police are looking for help from the public to locate missing Auckland woman Kim Bambus.

Kim was last seen in Ponsonby yesterday morning when she told friends she was going to Piha for a run. Her car has been found on Log Race Road, Piha at the entrance to Ahuahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track).

A search for Kim on the track by SAR volunteers started last night and is continuing today.

Kim is 21-years-old and when last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, pink exercise top, black shorts and black and white Nike exercise shoes.

Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and carrying a large water bottle.

Anyone who may have seen Kim is asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 09 302 6400.