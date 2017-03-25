Two men believed to have died in Te Anau Milford crash

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 15:20

The formal identification process of the two males who died in the crash on SH94, Te Anau to Milford Road, on Tuesday is ongoing and is expected to take some time.

Police believe the deceased were two 20-year-old males, who were visiting from Germany.

Their next of kin have been contacted and informed of the circumstances and the formal identification process.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is also ongoing.