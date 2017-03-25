Serious crash near Hastings

|
State Highway 2 south of Hastings is blocked after a three-vehicle collision.
Emergency services are responding to the collision, which happened south of Pakipaki just before 4pm.
It's believed there are are several people injured and some possibly trapped.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes.
