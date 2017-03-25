Serious crash near Hastings

|
State Highway 2 has now reopened following a serious crash south of Hastings earlier this afternoon involving three vehicles.
A restricted speed limit is in place while some oil is cleaned up off the road.
Four people in one vehicle were uninjured, one adult in the second vehicle has received severe leg injuries, and an adult in the third vehicle has received moderate injuries.
