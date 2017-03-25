Two Lotto players celebrate $500,000 win

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 20:25

Forget rolling in the deep, Lotto players from Auckland and Waikato will be rolling in cash after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Fresh For Less in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four was also won by a player in Auckland, who takes home $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at United Video Blockhouse Bay in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.