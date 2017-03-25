Police search for missing Auckland woman, Kim Bambus

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 20:30

The search and rescue effort to locate 21-year-old Kim Bambus has been called off for the night and is set to resume in the morning.

Police and Land SAR continued searching in Piha today in the area around Log Race Road and the Ahuahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track), where Kim’s car was found around 1:00am this morning.

Police have also tracked some of Kim’s movements on Friday 24 March after she told friends she was going for a run in Piha.

She is pictured here buying snacks at the Countdown on Williamson Avenue, in Ponsonby around 9:00am.

She was driving a yellow Hyundai Getz, registration CWW418 (also pictured).

At this stage, the enquiry team are keeping an open mind in relation to Kim’s disappearance and are welcoming any information from members of the public who may have seen her or her car since Friday morning.

Police are concerned for Kim’s safety as it is out of character for her not to be in contact with family and friends.

We ask anyone who may be in the Piha area to contact Police if they see anything that could assist.

Kim was wearing a dark coloured jacket, pink exercise top, black shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Kim or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.