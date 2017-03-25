Water consumption across the week signals ongoing support

Saturday, 25 March, 2017 - 22:08

Over the past seven days [18-24 March], Auckland used an average of 404 million litres of water per day - within reaching distance of the water consumption target set by Watercare in the wake of the Tasman Tempest.

Since 9 March, the company has been urging Aucklanders to reduce their water use by 20 litres per day. Earlier that week, an extreme weather event - referred to as the Tasman Tempest by NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll - had hit the Hunua Ranges, causing severe slips that filled the city’s water supply dams with silt. Watercare’s Ardmore Water Treatment Plant has been operating at reduced capacity ever since due to this silt.

The seven-day rolling average is 50 million litres less per day than the rolling average prior to the storm. Watercare is pleased with this result and is very thankful to everyone in Auckland for their ongoing support.

Auckland’s total water consumption on Friday 24 March was 415 million litres.