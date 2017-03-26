Downpours develop, low drifts closer, humid winds kick in

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 10:25

Downpours are developing and spreading south today as a low in the Tasman Sea helps feed a humid sub-tropical airflow over parts of New Zealand.

Sunday morning was always going to be full of large dry areas but as head into Sunday PM that's when the higher risk for showers/downpours turning to areas of rain (ie, lasting more than 30 minutes).

The low isn't bringing one big band of rain. Instead it's bringing lines of slow moving downpours that are narrow but intense - with large dry areas around it. It means even within each region you can have big downpours but dry spells too. This also explains why, in some cases, there is a high % of rain even if it's still dry at your place.

Downpours will spread across Northland and Auckland today, setting in to rain for some areas.

As Sunday wears on the chance of downpours and rain increases.

To make sense of it all we strongly suggest you track both the rain forecast maps we have at WeatherWatch.co.nz and the rain radar which you can find at MetService.

Some downpours may be intense later, thanks to the sub-tropical element. However others may only get a few spits, as is the nature of this low.

Across New Zealand there are many showers, drizzle patches and small areas of rain - also a lot of cloud and dry spells today.

Heaviest rain the next 24 hours will likely be in pockets across the Upper North Island and the South Island's West Coast.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz