Police search for missing Auckland woman, Kim Bambus

The search for missing Auckland woman Kim Bambus is continuing today in Piha.

Police and LandSAR are searching in the area around Log Race Road and the Ahuahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track).

Police will also be canvassing residential properties in the immediate area surrounding the track.

A Police command centre for the search has been established on site.

The search today involves around 40 Police staff and LandSAR volunteers.

Police would like to hear from any residents in Log Race Road and the Ahuahu Track area who have CCTV systems to please make contact on (09) 839 0600.

When last seen Kim was wearing a dark coloured jacket, pink exercise top, black shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.

Kim is from Ponsonby and it is believed she was in Piha to go for a run.

She was travelling in a yellow Hyundai Getz, registration CWW418.

This car was found on Log Race Road at 1am on Saturday 25 March.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Kim or her car since the morning of Friday 24 March.