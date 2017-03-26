Car in water in Clifton, Christchurch

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 12:15

The body of a woman has been recovered from a car that left the road and went into water off Main Road, Clifton yesterday.

The body was located within half an hour of the Police Dive Squad entering the water this morning.

Yesterday, a man, who is related to the woman, managed to get out of the car and has received hospital treatment.

Police were notified just before 6pm yesterday that a car had entered the water.

All emergency services were sent to the scene.

Inquiries will now be made to ensure further family members are notified.

Police extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family as they deal with this tragedy.

Canterbury District Police will continue to investigate the incident.