Inquiries after assault on father and son in Palmerston North

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 12:35

Police are appealing for information after a 38-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were pulled from their vehicle and assaulted by people armed with baseball bats in Palmerston North.

Both victims received injuries that required hospital treatment, the younger reportedly suffering a fractured arm.

Both have been released from hospital.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm on Saturday 25 March near the intersection of Main and Princess Streets.

Their vehicle, a red Holden utility, was badly damaged during the attack and a dog also in the vehicle was beaten with baseball bats, and will require veterinary treatment for bruising.

The offenders left the scene in a black Nissan vehicle.

Several members of the public witnessed the apparent unprovoked attack and went to the aid of the victims after the offenders left.

Police are sickened that adult males armed with weapons would attack a young person at any time and are determined to identify the offenders.

We are asking any members of the public who may have witnessed the events near the intersection with Main and Princess Streets yesterday afternoon to contact us.

Anonymity will be guaranteed.

While enquiries are ongoing we will not be speculating on the motive for the assaults or who the offenders might be.

Those people who can help us are asked to call Central District Police on 06 351 3781.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.