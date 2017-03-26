Only days left to win an apartment

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 13:16

Century 21’s promotion giving Kiwis interested in buying or selling property a chance to win their own place in Australia closes this Friday - 31 March, with the winner to be announced at the end of next month.

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett, says since launching the competition last year the public has positively responded to the prospect of winning a new Sunshine Coast apartment valued at over $425,000.

"We’ve certainly got the clicks and enquiries, and what surprises a lot of people is just how easy it is to get into the draw," he says.

Any New Zealander can still go into the draw to win the luxury two-bedroom apartment in Caloundra, Queensland, simply by attending a Century 21 open home across the country and registering their details, or requesting a free market appraisal then buying or selling property through Century 21, or by using the group’s property management services.

The brand new apartment is part of the Ocean Verge project, with the development within walking distance from the city centre and surrounding beaches, including one of Caloundra’s premier surf locations, Kings Beach.

Up until the draw closes, anyone who buys or sells property through Century 21 will automatically be entered without the need to register. In addition to the apartment giveaway, a cash prize of over $20,000 is also on offer if the winner was referred by a friend.

Mr Barnett says those still keen on being part of the draw, should visit www.c21win.co.nz which includes all the apartment’s details and terms and conditions. Century 21 Australia is also promoting the competition.

Owner and chairman of Century 21 Australasia, Charles Tarbey says the apartment competition has successfully proven to be added incentive for Kiwis to explore their options with Century 21.