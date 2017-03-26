Koha Kai wins at Trustpower National Community Awards

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 20:45

Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland, has been named Supreme Winner at the prestigious Trustpower National Community Awards.

The Awards were announced tonight (Saturday, 25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths, Rotorua.

The announcement comes after a full day for the 25 teams participating in the Trustpower National Community Awards. Today, each regional team gave an eight minute presentation on their activities or project in a judging session held at the Bay Trust Forum at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The teams were judged on that presentation and on a 1,000 word summary about each group provided prior to the event.

Janice Lee and Nicole McKnight, along with Darren Ludlow, Deputy Mayor of Invercargill and Gary Tong, Mayor of Southland, represented Koha Kai at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

At the Trustpower National Community Awards Koha Kai gave an eight minute presentation during which they told the participants of how they encourage a life of purpose and how they enable people challenged by disability to become active members of their community.

Trustpower Community Relations Coordinator Suzi Luff says what stood out about the organisation is that the model Koha Kai has created, is effective, transferable and life-changing.

"Their story is about koha and about helping others to help themselves. Koha Kai, a purely volunteer-based organisation, shows how to bridge gaps and how to take people from a situation of isolation and separation through to positive acceptance, integration and independence into the community.

They are creating a pathway to employment for people disadvantaged by disability to enable true integration into their local community, all through the love of kai."

Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named the Runner-Up and the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was the Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner, Koha Kai receives a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a $1,000 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. Bay Bush Action Trust, awarded the runner up award, receives $2,500 prize money, and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner, Buller High School Bollywood Group, receives an Exult consultancy service package to the value of $3250.

"Trustpower is proud to lead the way in recognising, rewarding and celebrating the incredible contribution volunteers make to New Zealand communities.

"All 25 groups participating in the Trustpower National Community Awards are shining examples of the amazing work volunteers undertake every day in cities and districts all around New Zealand. These groups have already won recognition in their regions and we are delighted to be able to showcase their efforts nationally at this weekend’s event," says Suzi.

The Awards were judged by a panel of independent judges, including Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand and Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Also involved in the judging process were each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final judging score and the independent judging panel’s votes making up the other 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input; use of resources; initiative and creativity; effectiveness of activities; and impact on targeted audience and/or community.

The judges’ comments about Koha Kai include:

- This model should be used across the country and across the world. Love that they are breaking down barriers!

- Great values that are obviously very important to the group. Smart and sustainable.

- The impact of what you are doing is hugely effective. Impressive beyond measure.