Bay Bush Action Trust named runner-up at Trustpower National Community Awards

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 20:45

Bay Bush Action Trust, representing the Far North, has been named Runner-Up at the prestigious Trustpower National Community Awards.

The Awards were announced tonight (Saturday, 25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths, Rotorua.

The announcement comes after a full day for the 25 teams participating in the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards. Today, each regional team gave an eight minute presentation on their activities or project during four judging sessions held in the Bay Trust Forum of the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The teams were judged on their presentations and on a 1,000 word summary about each group provided prior to this weekend’s event.

Bay Bush Action Trust was represented at the Trustpower National Community Awards by Craig Salmon and Stella Kake, along with Tania McInnes, Deputy Mayor of Far North.

At the Trustpower National Community Awards, Bay Bush Action Trust’s eight minute presentation told the audience about their creative initiatives to bring back to life a special piece of the Far North’s biodiversity.

Trustpower Community Relations Coordinator Suzi Luff says that these volunteers are demonstrating the value of working together as a community to raise awareness of, educate about and protect our precious and valuable biodiversity.

"Using digital technology in the form of an online trapping log, the Bay Bush Action Trust have created a resource that other community groups are able to replicate. It’s encouraged engagement within the community who have jumped on board, especially since the Trust have donated free pest traps to locals keen to contribute to the fight. Even the Department of Corrections, and local school children have played a part and they’ve all seen huge results.

Protecting native wildlife is this group’s specialty. And along the way, these hearty volunteers celebrate with a possum pie party!"

As Trustpower National Community Awards Runner Up, Bay Bush Action Trust receives $2,500 prize money, a framed certificate and an Exult volunteer sector consultancy voucher.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner, Koha Kai receives a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a $1,000 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner, Buller High School Bollywood Group receives an Exult consultancy service package to the value of $3250.

"Trustpower is proud to lead the way in recognising, rewarding and celebrating the incredible contribution volunteers make to New Zealand communities.

"All 25 groups participating in the Trustpower National Community Awards are shining examples of the amazing work volunteers undertake every day in cities and districts all around New Zealand," she said.

"These groups have already won recognition in their regions and we are delighted to be able to showcase their efforts nationally at this weekend’s event."

The Awards were judged by a panel of independent judges, including Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand, Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Also involved in the judging process were each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final scores. The independent judging panel’s votes accounted for the remaining 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input, use of resources, initiative and creativity, effectiveness of activities, and impact on targeted audiences and/or communities.

The judges’ comments about Bay Bush Action Trust include:

- Love that you work with the Department of Corrections and youth making an impact beyond nature.

- Innovative, very clever and passionate.

- Wow! Love the heart in your mahi.

- I had tears in my eyes, love what you’re doing with the kids.