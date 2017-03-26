Christchurch Police seeking sightings of missing tramper

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 20:05

Canterbury Police are appealing for any sightings of an American tramper who has been reported overdue by his friends.

Clint Hewitt, 32, was last seen leaving Manuka Hut (Ashburton Lakes District), heading North on the Te Araroa Trail, on the morning of Wednesday 22 March.

He was intending to walk the trail which next meets the road along the banks of the Rakaia River.

Mr Hewitt is very experienced and has already completed a significant part of the trail.

He is likely to be wearing a distinctive straw cowboy style hat and a blue shirt.

It is possible he may have continued further on along the trail (north of the Rakaia River) or he may be in the Methven or Christchurch area.

If you have seen Mr Hewitt or have any information on his whereabouts please call Christchuch Police on (03) 363 7400.