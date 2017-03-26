Sumner assault victim dies, charges upgraded

|
[ login or create an account ]
The victim of a serious assault in Sumner, Christchurch, on Thursday 23 March has now died in hospital.
The three people charged with the assault are now facing the upgraded charge of murder.
A 38 year old female, 20 year old male, and a 16 year old are due to reappear in court on Monday.
The Police investigation is continuing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.