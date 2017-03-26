Sumner assault victim dies, charges upgraded

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 16:00

The victim of a serious assault in Sumner, Christchurch, on Thursday 23 March has now died in hospital.

The three people charged with the assault are now facing the upgraded charge of murder.

A 38 year old female, 20 year old male, and a 16 year old are due to reappear in court on Monday.

The Police investigation is continuing.