Multiple car crash on South-Western Motorway in Auckland

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 07:00

Police are attending a multiple car crash on the South-Western Motorway in Auckland.

The crash was called in at 6.47am this morning and is south bound on the South-Western Motorway in Mangere just beofre the Walmsley Road exit.

The motorway is blocked due to the crash and people travelling to the airport are likey to be affected.

Motorists are asked to please be patient and avoid travel if possible.