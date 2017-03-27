New leader for country’s biggest Aviation union

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 09:09

E tu has a new leader at the helm of its Aviation division with the appointment of Marja Lubeck as Director of Aviation, effective today.

Ms Lubeck, a former President of the Flight Attendants Association, takes up the role with the resignation of Kelvin Ellis who is resuming work on his thesis.

E tu is the country's biggest aviation union and represents cabin crew, ground staff and Aviation Security workers.

A former cabin crew member with Air New Zealand, Marja qualified as a lawyer while juggling a career as an international cabin crew member for Air New Zealand and raising her young family.

Marja was instrumental in the implementation of the High-Performance Engagement model at Air New Zealand.

This has been successful in transforming relations between the airline and its workforce, and helping drive positive changes and productivity improvements.

Marja was a key driver of the Flight Attendant Association's merger with E tu late last year.

Most recently, she worked on consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority to push for the inclusion of cabin crew in CAA regulations related to aviation fatigue.

"I am greatly looking forward to the challenges of my new position and will be working hard to further our members' interests as head of THE union for Aviation workers," says Marja.

"The Aviation sector is a vital part of NZ's largest industry and I'm honoured to be a strong voice for these workers."