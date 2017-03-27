Champion rower brings love of books to Kaikoura

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 09:28

Mahe Drysdale is best known for his exploits on the water but today he visits children at Kaikoura Primary School and Hapuku School to boost morale, encourage reading and gift brand new books.

On Monday, March 27, double Olympic champion Drysdale visits Kaikoura Primary School to be the guest of honour at a joint assembly with Hapuku School. As he’s done with so many children over the past ten years, he’ll spread the Duffy Books in Homes message - "It’s cool to read and cool to achieve."

Drysdale says it's an awesome feeling to travel the country as a Duffy Role Model and feels the connection is strong between supporters and schools.

"It's pretty special when you give the kids their brand new books, they're so excited to receive them because a lot of these kids don't often get the opportunity to have books at home. Sponsors can really feel good about giving back and helping out the youth of today".

Nigel Easson, Principal of Kaikoura Primary School said the students have been tired since the earthquake but are really excited for their special guest and hopes the visit can help inspire the children to follow their dreams.

"The earthquake left some students lacking confidence and energy. We are so grateful to be a Duffy school and we hope Mahe’s visit will be the push the students have needed to be inspired re-gain confidence".

Many, like Drysdale, are sports stars who often emphasise that reading is a vitally important skill to master, even though they chose a physically active career path. Others come from all walks of life - authors, entertainers, business leaders and artists. Talented filmmaker and Duffy Role Model, Hayden Weal will is also travelling with Drysdale to Kaikoura to document the assembly.

The programme was launched in 1993 and has gifted more than 11,000,000 books nationwide. They provide nearly 650,000 free books to over 100,000 children in lower decile schools every year. Much like the Lucky Book Club, children are able to choose books from a catalogue three times a year. At the end of Terms 1, 2 and 3 their books arrive and are presented by a Role Model who shares their experiences and love of reading.