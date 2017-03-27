Paid parking moves to paperless system

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 09:28

The days of displaying a parking ticket on your dashboard are nearly over. Parking machines in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui will be upgraded to a paperless system during April.

Customers will be asked to enter their licence plate number when paying at the new machines. The machines will send that information to Tauranga City Council, enabling parking officers to check each vehicle's parking status according to its licence plate. No ticket will be issued by the machine for display.

Martin Parkes, Transportation Manager, says that shifting to the paperless system will save people the hassle of returning to their vehicle to display a ticket. "You will be able to pay and walk away without going back to the car. You will need to know your licence plate number or have it written down. Parking officers will be on hand for the first few weeks to help people get used to the new system."

The banking industry requires the council to upgrade the credit card function on all parking machines by June this year. Martin says, "We're taking the opportunity to future-proof the machines at the same time."

It will take about a month to change over all the machines to paperless, starting 3 April. The outer machine shells will remain, with the internal units being swapped for the pay-by-plate consoles. The total number of parking machines will reduce from 153 to 110. "People won't have to return to their cars to display tickets, so we can increase the distance between each on-street parking machine,'" says Martin. "The paperless system will also save the council a lot of maintenance. Most maintenance issues are caused by paper jams in the machines."

Stuart Goodman, Bylaws and Parking team leader, says a parking payment app introduced last year has already demonstrated that people can adjust to paying for parking without displaying a ticket.

"PayMyPark is a handy app that lets you manage your parking remotely. More people are using PayMyPark each month. Two hundred new users have signed up since January," says Stuart. "It can be a bit unsettling the first time you walk away from your car having paid without displaying a ticket. But people get used to it pretty quickly and seem to prefer it.

"Building on the success of PayMyPark, we're looking forward to the whole system going paperless. It will be more efficient for our records and enable us to verify customer queries quickly and accurately."

PayMyPark is free to download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.