2017 Electra Business Awards kicking off

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 10:11

Entries for the 2017 Electra Kapiti Horowhenua Business Awards will open on 7 April, with two information evenings scheduled to be run in Levin and Paraparaumu on the 4th and 6th of April respectively.

The Awards, which recognise and celebrate local business excellence, are entering their 23rd year and continue to generate a large amount of interest and support across the region.

Business Kapiti Horowhenua Inc. Chairman, Mark Ternent says the feedback from those businesses that have previously entered the Awards is that there is a genuine value in doing so. "Many of the entrants tell us the process of entering the Awards forces a business to ask some really tough questions, and that they were forced to look at what they were doing with the blinkers off."

"Not only that, at the end of the process each Finalist receives a formal report from the assessors that identifies where improvements could be made to their business and where other opportunities may lie. This professional advice alone has been calculated to be worth around $3,500. Then there are the additional benefits from entering the Awards such as extra profile and opportunities to increase staff morale, and to mix with other successful business people."

"That’s why we say that all of the 30 businesses that are named as Finalists are winners. For such a small investment in time, the value each business receives is well worth it."

The Awards are accessible for all local businesses, big or small, established or emerging. There are categories recognising every level of business, as well as specialist categories focusing on excellence in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, employer of choice, health and safety, and aged friendly businesses.

Mr Ternent says that any business that’s thinking about entering should come along to one of the two information evenings planned for the first week in April. "They’re free to attend and you’ll get to hear from businesses who have previously entered. There will be lots of opportunities to ask questions and to mingle with other local business people in a relaxed environment."

The Horowhenua information evening is being held in Levin at Te Takere from 5.30-7.30pm on Tuesday the 4th of April.

The Kapiti information evening will be held in the BNZ store at Coastlands, Paraparaumu on Thursday the 6th of May, 5.30-7.00pm. This will be followed by the BKH AGM.

Anyone interested in attending can register at: www.bkh.org.nz

Entries for the Business Awards open on the 7th of April.