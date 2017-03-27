Controlled purchase operation held in Nelson Bays

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 10:15

A joint Controlled Purchase Operation run by Police, District Licencing Agencies and Public Health was held on Saturday 25 March 2017.

The Operation targeted both on and off licensed premises in the Nelson, Tahunanui and Stoke area.

A total of 20 licensed premises were visited by 17-year-old volunteers.

The Controlled Purchase Operations are carried out to check processes and ensure compliance with the law by licensed premises.

Disappointingly two premises sold alcohol to these youths.

Police and the Nelson District Licensing Inspector will have follow up meetings with the managers and staff who have made sales and enforcement action will be taken through the New Zealand Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority.

"There will be further Controlled Purchase Operations held periodically over the coming months and all licenced premises are reminded to be vigilant.

A good result for us is when we have no sales made to our volunteers" said Sergeant Kyle Bruning, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Nelson Bays.

Letters to the 18 premises which refused sales will be sent to acknowledge their efforts.

Any queries can be directed to Sergeant Kyle Bruning, Nelson Bays Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer on (03) 543 9508.