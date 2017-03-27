Search for missing jogger Kim Bambus continues at Piha

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 10:51

The search for Kim Bambus has resumed this morning at Piha.

Around 22 Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR members are conducting off-track searches in and around the Log Race Road and the Ahuahu Tracks, as well as tracks near Mercer Bay.

Later on today dependent on tide conditions, further searches of the coastline will be considered, using inflatable surf life-saving boats and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

Overnight there have been several calls made to the designated 0800 number and officers are working through the information provided.

Police still want to hear from anyone who used the tracks in and around Log Race Road to Karekare Beach on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the operation team on 0800 528 337.