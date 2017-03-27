Cyclone Debbie serious threat to Queensland

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 11:31

Cyclone Debbie continues to move towards Queensland on Monday with landfall still likely on Tuesday. WeatherWatch.co.nz says the storm hasn't strengthened very much overnight and this morning and as of 11:30am New Zealand time Debbie remained a Category 2 cyclone, with the maximum being 5.

Head weather analyst Philip Duncan says that's some good news as it helps minimise coastal damage but the storm is still likely to reach Category 4 before landfall tomorrow, Tuesday.

"The latest guidance shows Debbie moving further south from a direct hit in Townsville, but this now opens up tourist areas like Hamilton Island and the Whitsunday region" says Mr Duncan.

Australian forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology have been closely tracking Debbie over the past 48 hours and while they have delayed when they believe it will reach Category 4 they still believe it will reach that strength shortly before landfall on Tuesday morning.

Will Cyclone Debbie hit New Zealand?

"No - but the leftovers might" says Philip Duncan. "The cyclone is destined to move inland through Queensland over Wednesday and Thursday this week and it will lose it's cyclone and storm status. However long range guidance does suggest the remnants, which will be packed with warmth and humidity, may spread back out to the Tasman Sea towards New Zealand in the form of downpours or a new low".

So while we won't get a direct hit from this cyclone, the leftovers do have some potential with connecting up to New Zealand in the first week of April. It's too far out to lock this in, or even know what shape or form it might have, but for a few days now the models have shown a possible weather connection in early April between New Zealand and Australia.

For now though, the focus is 100% on Queensland and Australia.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz