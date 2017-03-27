Two trucks and car crash north of Wellsford - SH1 blocked

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH1 at Te Hana just north of Wellsford.
It is believed two trucks and a car are involved and one person is trapped.
SH1 is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersecton of SH1 and SH16 and SH1 and Mangawhai Road.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit are attending.
