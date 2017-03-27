Grants available for waste reduction projects

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 12:48

Groups with innovative ideas for reducing waste to landfill can apply for grants of up to $5,000 from the ‘zero waste’ fund, opening on 1 April until 30 April 2017.

The Waste Minimisation and Innovation Fund (WMIF), which is funded through a levy of $10 per tonne on all waste sent to landfill, supports a variety of new activities which reduce waste.

Grant recipients must meet at least half the cost of their project and can apply for funding between $250 and $5,000.

"With the fund opening for another round, the call is out for our businesses, schools and community groups to lead the transformation in how we reduce waste," says Chair of the Environment and Community Committee Cllr Penny Hulse.

Since the first WMIF funding round in April 2013, over $2.5 million has been allocated to more than 270 projects.

Funded projects have ranged from surveys, pilots, and feasibility studies to workshops, education programmes and new equipment.

"We’ve seen every day Aucklanders step up and lead the charge to find new ways to reduce, reuse and recycle waste and I’ve been blown away with some of the ideas. These zero waste champions bring energy and innovation to the way we look at waste," says Cllr Hulse.

The WMIF fund provides up to $500,000 a year to seed innovative waste solutions from businesses, iwi/Maori, education and community groups.

Only grants of up to $5,000 are available in this funding round, while the September round funds larger projects, with up to $50,000 available per project.

For help applying, please contact the Waste Minimisation team on aucklandwastefund@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz or call 09 301 0101.