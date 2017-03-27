Warmer temperatures on the way

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 13:15

MetService forecasters are watching a complex low pressure system over the country, which has been delivering significant rainfall to the upper North Island. The low is expected to move southeast and away from the North Island by Wednesday, as a welcome ridge of high pressure builds over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea.

The warm, humid air over the country brings the risk of thunderstorms accompanied by localised heavy rain to many inland North Island areas this afternoon and evening, while tomorrow the risk becomes confined to Bay of Plenty, Taupo and the Gisborne Ranges. High humidity over eastern parts of the country will bring extensive low cloud and patchy drizzle tonight and into Tuesday, with sea fog likely in onshore flows around the coast from Marlborough and Wellington through to Wairarapa and southern Hawke’s Bay.

MetService Meteorologist Andy Best said, "The good news is that a ridge of high pressure makes its way onto the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, then moves north over the North Island on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to stay relatively mild over the country this week for this time of year, with Westland seeing highs in the low-20s while the Canterbury Plains and much of the North Island experience highs in the mid-20s."

Looking further ahead, an area of low pressure approaches the west coast of the South Island on Friday, although at present there is uncertainty as to its position. Forecasts for the weekend will be updated with the development of this system as the week progresses.

Keep up to date with the latest forecasts and any watches/warnings at metservice.com or on mobile devices at m.metservice.com. You can also follow our updates on MetService TV, at MetService New Zealand on Facebook, @metservice and @MetServiceWARN on Twitter and at blog.metservice.com

Official Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are reviewed and re-issued by MetService at least every twelve hours, and more often if necessary. To get the most up to date information on severe weather around the country, or any other forecasts, see metservice.com or on mobile devices at m.metservice.com. You can also follow our updates on MetService TV, at MetService New Zealand on Facebook, @metservice and @MetServiceWARN on Twitter and at blog.metservice.com