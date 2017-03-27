Production at Ardmore Water Treatment Plant remains stable

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 13:22

While Adele fans received a soaking during last night’s [Sunday 26 March] downpours, production at Ardmore Water Treatment Plant remained stable.

This good news is coupled with the fact that Aucklanders used very low volumes of water yesterday - a city-wide total consumption of only 385 million litres - showing the voluntary water savings message remains top of mind.

"This is great news," says Watercare’s chief executive, Raveen Jaduram.

"We commend everyone for taking their responsibilities seriously and continuing to reduce their water use by 20 litres per day. Anecdotally, we know that for many families, waterwise behaviours are becoming a way of life and could continue long after the current water situation is resolved. That’s great bonus."

The impact of last night’s downpour on the level of silt in the water storage dams in the Hunua Ranges is currently being assessed.

More rain is forecast for the next few days but there is no indication at this stage that the cyclone that’s about to hit Queensland will make its way here.