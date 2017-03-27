Timaru Bike Polo steals the show at Community Awards

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 13:39

Entries open TODAY for 2017 Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards

Timaru Hardcourt Bike Polo brought their sport to Rotorua Lakes this weekend when they wowed the audience at the Trustpower National Community Awards with an invigorating presentation of their work given from atop their bikes.

Richard Brown and Sam Callander took the Timaru community project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition. Mayor Damon Odey was on hand to support the team over the weekend.

The trio presented to fellow Regional Supreme Winners and an independent judging panel that included Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand and Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards took part in the judging process, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final judging score and the independent judging panel’s votes making up the other 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input; use of resources; initiative and creativity; effectiveness of activities; and impact on targeted audience and/or community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that although the group did not come away as award recipients, they made a lasting impression with their one of a kind presentation.

"The team behind Timaru Bike Polo has brought something totally unique to Timaru District. The scale of their achievements was not lost on the judging panel or their fellow competitors, and we were all impressed by the level of skill on display when they took to the stage on their bikes to give us all a feel for bike polo," she says.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill/Southland, was named Supreme Winner. Bay Bush Action Trust, representing Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award went to Buller High School Bollywood Group from Buller District.

ENTRIES OPEN TODAY FOR 2017 TRUSTPOWER TIMARU DISTRICT COMMUNITY AWARDS

Meanwhile, entries for the 2017 Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards open today (27 March). Anyone can enter a group and all voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations are eligible. Enter at Council or on the Trustpower Community Facebook page. Entries close on Friday 26 May.