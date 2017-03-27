Community House mid-Canterbury tells it's story at Community Awards

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 13:58

Community House Mid Canterbury shared their journey from tragedy to triumph this weekend at the Trustpower National Community Awards with an inspiring presentation.

John Driscoll and Leandra Fitzgibbon took the Community House project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition. Mayor Donna Favel and Councillor Thelma Bell were on hand to support the team over the weekend.

The group presented to fellow Regional Supreme Winners and an independent judging panel that included Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand and Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards took part in the judging process, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final judging score and the independent judging panel’s votes making up the other 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input; use of resources; initiative and creativity; effectiveness of activities; and impact on targeted audience and/or community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that although the group did not come away as award recipients, they made a lasting impression with their story of achievement over adversity.

"The Community House team really made their mark this weekend, wowing judges and fellow competitors with their perseverance and determination, as well as the leadership they demonstrated in transforming the scene of a tragedy to the heart of the Ashburton community. They can feel so proud of all that they’ve achieved," she says.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.