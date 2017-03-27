Loss of prominent community leader Memea Eleitino Bubsy Ma’aelopa

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 14:23

Pasifika Futures expresses their deepest condolences for the sudden loss of Christchurch community leader, the late Memea Eleitino Bubsy Ma’aelopa.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Christchurch Samoan community, the wider Pacific community and in particular, the Ma’aelopa family," says Pasifika Futures Chief Executive Debbie Sorensen

"Memea played a particularly significant role in advocating for Pacific families and had a huge amount of passion for a range of events and activities tailored for the Pacific community."

"We have had the privilege of working with and knowing Memea and being privy to the wonderful work he has done throughout Canterbury for well over twenty years. It was as a result of this incredible service that Memea was honoured with the Queen’s Service Medal in 2010."

"Memea is known to many as a lovely, gentle and kind hearted individual who dedicated most of his life to serving the community."

"He was a passionate advocate for everything Pacific and served with numerous organisations either as a community leader or a trustee on the Board. He will leave behind a strong legacy as a Pacific advocate. He fully deserves that recognition."

"I was particularly blessed to have benefitted from his advice and support over many years," says Mrs Sorensen.

"Memea will be remembered and missed by many for his warm smile, and especially by his beloved Samoan community."

"The Pacific Island community has lost a respectable leader, but Memea’s pioneering community spirit will be remembered."