30-year-old man missing in Dunedin

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 14:40

Southern District Police are looking to locate Thomas (Tom) Padget who was reported missing from Dunedin on Friday 24th of March.

Tom is a 30-year-old man described as 178cm tall and of a solid build.

We are concerned for his well-being.

It is believed he was wearing blue and white surf shorts, a blue Canterbury t-shirt and had bare feet when he was last seen in the Wakari area of Dunedin.

Tom has friends and family in Eastern Southland and Central Otago and has hitchhiked to travel in the past.

If anyone has information which could help us to locate him we ask that they contact Dunedin Police immediately on 03 471 4800.