Appeal after aggravated robbery of service station near Hamilton

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 14:55

Waikato Police are seeking information in relation to an aggravated robbery of a service station in the early hours of Sunday morning, 26 March 2017.

Three offenders have entered the BP service station at Horotiu at about 3.15am, just off the new bypass interchange, after threatening the sole attendant to open up.

One offender was armed with a metal bar, another was armed with a hammer.

Inside, the attendant has been assaulted before he hid while the young offenders stole cash and cigarettes.

The suspect vehicle is a stolen white Subaru sedan, registration JWZ71.

This vehicle was recovered on Thomas St, Ngaruawahia, shortly after the robbery, with its engine still running.

A person nearby saw the activity and recorded it on their phone.

As per the picture attached, three males and a female are seen unloading items from the boot of a white Subaru into the rear of a gold-coloured SUV.

Any sightings or information is sought, which can be forwarded to Waikato Police on 07 859 7807, or to Detective Neville Ross on 021 191 0974.

Alternatively, details can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.