Hamilton Police investigating aggravated robbery

Police are appealing for information to help identify those responsible for an aggravated robbery in the Hamilton city centre on 19 March.

At around 2.35am, a man walking on Anglesea Street near the Ward Street intersection was approached by a group of 10-15 young people.

Two members of the group (one wearing a blue shirt with a white number 22 on it, and one wearing a black shirt) assaulted the man, punching him in the head and face.

The man tried to run away but fell over. He then suffered a further assault by several members of the group, who punched and kicked him while he was on the ground.

The group then stole the man’s wallet and fled the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who is able to identify the assailants or other members of the group.

If you have information which you believe may assist the investigation, please call Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.