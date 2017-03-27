Guided tours of upper Hatea River for Archaeology Week

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 15:43

People curious about one of Whangarei’s earliest areas of settlement will be able to take part in a series of archaeological walks focusing on the history of Tawatawhiti on the upper Hatea River.

The walks are part of New Zealand Archaeology Week and take place on Saturday April 8, with the first walk starting at 12 noon and the second starting at 1pm. The walks are approximately 40 minutes long.

"This is a short archaeological walk and talk through a remnant historic landscape that reflects the Maori and European settlement of Whangarei," says Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Regional Archaeologist, Dr James Robinson, who will be leading the guided walks.

"By chance, the formation of Hatea Drive and the building of the Victoria Bridge has left an area of mature bush on the banks of the Hatea River, containing an important archaeological landscape. In this small area, there is a common theme where volcanic rock has been used and then reused by people in different ways at different times over the centuries."

The rock was first used by Maori to create stone field gardens for kumara cultivation, then in 1841 the rock was used to build Mair’s Landing - possibly the first European structure in Whangarei.

"Finally rock was used in the 19th and 20th Centuries to create 12 boat shed foundations that form part of the town’s more recent maritime and industrial history," says James.

"The guided walk will look at all these different aspects of people interacting with their environment over many years."

The walks are free, though people attending should wear sturdy boots or shoes, and be able to walk through 200m of bush.

New Zealand Archaeology Week runs April 1-7.

The Archaeology and History of Tawatawhiti, Saturday April 8, 12 noon and 1pm. Park on the river side of Hatea Drive opposite the Discovery Settlers Hotel, 61 Hatea Drive. Meet at the flag which will be set up by the 1860 coal chute barge landing.

Other New Zealand Archaeology Week events:

