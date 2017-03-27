SH2 Pekatahi Bridge deck replacement reaches half-way milestone

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 15:45

A project to replace the Pekatahi Bridge deck on State Highway 2 has reached the half-way point, the NZ Transport Agency says.

The one-way bridge between Awakeri and Taneatua, was closed to traffic in early February to allow contractors to replace the deteriorating timber deck and remove the existing railway tracks.

Traffic is being detoured via Whakatane while the project is underway. The detour adds about 20 minutes to the journey between Awakeri and Taneatua, with longer delays possible during peak periods.

Transport Agency Bay of Plenty Highway Manager Niclas Johansson says the project is progressing well and is on track to be finished in May as planned.

"Over the last six weeks the contractor, Downer Construction, has removed the rail tracks, deconstructed the old timber deck and re-decked about 35 per cent of the bridge," Mr Johansson says.

"People will be glad to hear that recent heavy rain has not had too much of an impact on the project and we are still working towards getting traffic back on the bridge in early May."

The Transport Agency thanks motorists and businesses for their continued patience while the work is underway, and reminds people passing through the Whakatane urban area to drive with extra care, especially around school children.