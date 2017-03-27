A New Royal Market for the community by the community

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 16:29

The first of April will see the launch of a new style of Saturday market to Palmerston North. Aptly titled ‘The Royal Market’ due to its central location on Princess Street where King and Queen Streets meet, the location promises to attract more people in to the city centre.

"The intention is to have more of a focus on traditional artisan style food and crafts, which gives this market a point of difference" say’s market coordinator Brian Little.

As primary sponsor for the inaugural launch, UCOL Executive Dean for the Faculty of Engineering and Technologies, Dr Nicky van der Bergh, says UCOL has the perfect location and resources to be able to support this event that will not only strengthen but make a real difference in the community.

"We came on board as it was an opportunity to give back to our local community, by partnering up to support this project…it’s a great way to utilise the space that isn’t being used on the weekend and will bring back some real vibrancy to this area of the CBD," he says.

As well as its unique central positioning at Universal College of Learning (UCOL), the location is expected to attract new people who haven’t yet had the opportunity to attend previous markets. With ample free parking available, market-goers have the opportunity to park close to the Central Business District (CBD) which in turn has the potential to increase revenue for local retailers.

"Markets such as these will bring more access to fresh produce for those who live in or close to the city centre, and will hopefully provide yet another excuse for people to come into the CBD and enjoy all it has to offer. Being next to the state highway will hopefully attract passers-by to stop and spend more time in town. We are glad that UCOL are looking to better utilise their public spaces for the benefit of the wider community and enhance the campus lifestyle for its students, and hope that this provides a platform for their students’ talents to be exhibited to a wider audience" says Palmerston North City Council (PNCC), Planner, Keegan Aplin-Thane.

"Council are supportive of all opportunities where our partners can secure events that can add to our thriving city centre," he says.

The launch promises to be royal occasion with everything from free entertainment, home grown produce and organics, a kid’s corner including a bouncy castle, hand-made crafts, food, coffee, plants, honey, MÄori Rewena bread and much more.

For anyone wanting to head along on Saturday 1st April, they should make their way to the corner of Princess and Grey Street; it all starts from 7am through to 1pm. Parking is available on Amesbury, Grey, Queen, King or Princess Streets as well as the Princess Street car park. The market will be going ahead whether rain or shine.

For any interested stall holders, please contact The Royal Market coordinator Brian on 022 364 6151.