Police appeal for information following drug discovery

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 16:35

Police are calling for information after staff discovered a cannabis plot at the Buckler Burn River Flats near Glenorchy, Central Otago, today.

Police recovered six plants in the area near the gravel pit at the entrance to Glenorchy and there was evidence that other plants grown there had been harvested.

A number of enquiries are being made to locate the offenders behind this.

Of real concern to Police is that the plot had been booby trapped and was surrounded by planks of wood with large nails sticking up.

The booby traps were hidden in long grass and someone could have easily stood on them causing serious injury.

This is a popular area where children often play and people regularly walk their dogs, it’s really disappointing to see these people put at risk.

Police is extremely concerned by this offending and would like to find the people responsible.

We ask that anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in this area recently or has any other information valuable to our investigation comes forward and contacts Police.

People can ring Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.