Russley Road changes this weekend

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 16:43

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to expect delays when travelling on State Highway 1 Russley Road this weekend as work on the $112 million Russley Road Upgrade continues.

Lane closures, detours and other traffic management will be in place between Memorial Avenue and the Harewood Road roundabout on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 while contractors lay the final asphalt surface.

People heading to Christchurch International Airport are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.

This work is weather dependent and may be altered or postponed if required.

Saturday April 1

- South bound traffic on Russley Road will be reduced to one lane from 4am on Saturday

Sunday April 2

- South bound traffic will be moved onto the north bound lane from early Sunday morning, 2 April until 6am Monday, April 3.

- There will be no access to Wairakei Road from Russley Road. Traffic will be detoured via Memorial Avenue. Please allow an additional 10 minutes on your travel time for the detour.

-Note: access from Wairakei Road onto Russley Road will be maintained at all times

Motorists are reminded to keep to the speed limit and drive with extra care and attention while this work is underway.

The Russley Road (SH1) Upgrade is a key part of the Government’s Christchurch Motorways programme. It involves upgrading Russley Road (SH1) to a four-lane highway and the construction of a major interchange at the Russley Road/Memorial Avenue intersection that includes a gateway arch designed to welcome travellers to Christchurch city.

Work is progressing well. Sections of the project will open up to traffic in stages this year and the overall project is expected to be finished by December 2018.