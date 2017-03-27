Search for Kim Bambus to continue tomorrow

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 17:20

The search for Kim Bambus has been suspended for the evening.

Inflatable surf lifesaving boats and the Police Eagle Helicopter have conducted further aerial sweeps of the coastline this afternoon, however there has been no sign of Kim.

Police met with Kim’s family again this afternoon and we continue to offer them support at this difficult time.

Police Search and Rescue will be back at Piha tomorrow, searching the Mercer Bay and the shoreline areas in that location from around 8.30am.