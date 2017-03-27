Investigations ongoing into sexual assaults in Dunedin

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 18:00

Dunedin Police continue to investigate the sexual assaults that occurred in the city on Friday 17 March.

A number of Police staff continue to gather and assess evidence and again urge anyone with information to contact them.

In particular, Police are appealing for sightings of a dark-coloured, late model 4-wheel-drive ute, possibly a Ford Ranger, that was parked on Albany Street across the road from Leith Liquor at about 9.20pm on Friday 17 March.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or its occupants is asked to share this information with Police.

This area of town would have been busy on a Friday night.

We know someone will have seen this vehicle and be able to help us locate the occupants so we can make contact with them.

Information can be shared with Police on (03) 471 4800.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.